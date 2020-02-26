IOC on Upcoming 2020 Tokyo Games: Preparations Continue Despite Coronavirus

The preparations for the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo are ongoing despite coronavirus, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) told Sputnik on Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) The preparations for the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo are ongoing despite coronavirus, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The preparations for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 are continuing as planned. Countermeasures against infectious diseases constitute an important part of Tokyo 2020's plans to host safe and secure Games.

Tokyo 2020 will continue to collaborate with all the relevant organisations that are carefully monitoring any incidence of infectious diseases, and will review any countermeasures that may be necessary with all the organisations concerned," the IOC press service said.

The IOC said it was in contact with the World Health Organization and its own medical experts.

"We have full confidence that the relevant authorities, in particular in Japan and China, will take all the necessary measures to address the situation," the press service said.