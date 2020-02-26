UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IOC On Upcoming 2020 Tokyo Games: Preparations Continue Despite Coronavirus

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 09:47 PM

IOC on Upcoming 2020 Tokyo Games: Preparations Continue Despite Coronavirus

The preparations for the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo are ongoing despite coronavirus, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) told Sputnik on Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) The preparations for the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo are ongoing despite coronavirus, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The preparations for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 are continuing as planned. Countermeasures against infectious diseases constitute an important part of Tokyo 2020's plans to host safe and secure Games.

Tokyo 2020 will continue to collaborate with all the relevant organisations that are carefully monitoring any incidence of infectious diseases, and will review any countermeasures that may be necessary with all the organisations concerned," the IOC press service said.

The IOC said it was in contact with the World Health Organization and its own medical experts.

"We have full confidence that the relevant authorities, in particular in Japan and China, will take all the necessary measures to address the situation," the press service said.

Related Topics

World China Tokyo Japan May 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NCM issues fresh to strong wind and waves warning

6 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches &#039;Teyase ..

6 minutes ago

UAE, Mexico hold discussions on strengthening econ ..

36 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Organizes Seminar On Hindutva Ideolo ..

55 minutes ago

Govt using resources for financial aid to the poor ..

3 minutes ago

Oil Giant BP to Cut Ties With 3 US-Based Trade Ass ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.