IOC, Organizing Committee Not Considering 2020 Olympics' Delay Over COVID-19 - Minister

Fri 13th March 2020

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the organizing committee of the 2020 Summer Olympics - which are to be held in the Japanese capital of Tokyo - are not considering the delay or cancellation of the games over the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Japanese Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto said on Friday.

On Wednesday, Japanese organizing committee board member Haruyuki Takahashi told The Wall Street Journal that the 2020 Summer Olympics may be postponed for one or two years over the COVID-19 outbreak, but not canceled.

A source in the Greek Olympic Committee told Sputnik on the same day that all decisions regarding the Olympic Games in Tokyo would be made in May. On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said that the games should be postponed for a year.

"Neither the IOC nor the organizing committee is currently considering the games' delay or cancellation," the minister said, commenting on Trump's words.

