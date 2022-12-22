LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Olympic Association will organize IOC OS Seminar for Athlete's education & Leadership here from tomorrow, Friday at Pakistan Olympic House.

Secretary, POA , Muhammad Khalid Mahmood said on Thursday that forty athletes from various sports will attend the Seminar wherein sessions will be held on the subjects of Doping Control & ADEL, Rights & Responsibilities of Athletes, Presentation on Manipulation, Fair play and Good Governance in Sports, Gender Equality, Presentation on Harassment and Abuse in Sports, Prevention of Injuries in Sports.

"This seminar has been designed to facilitate and encourage athlete to conduct the Group Work and Panel Discussions will be organized by inviting the experts on the subject topics", he said.

This useful activity is the reiteration of the POA's resolve to educate athletes as they will be taking over the future roles of the coach, managers, officials and leaders of the Olympic and Sports Movement of Pakistan.

In these three days, athletes will also be interacting with the officials of the National Sports Federations and Pakistan Olympic Association, he added.

POA official said the first of such seminar titled "Empowering Athletes" in November, 2020 was a huge success as it opened with a video message of the IOC President Thomas Bach emphasizing that the athletes are the heart of the Olympic Movement. Thereafter POA has organized athletes seminar in 2021 in which athletes from various sports were invited.

Lt. Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan, President POA will inaugurate the Seminar and on the first day athletes would be presented the topics related to the Doping Controls and Rights & Responsibilities of the Athletes, he added.