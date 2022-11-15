IOC President Calls on G20 Leaders to Support Political Neutrality in International Sports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), on Tuesday condemned the politicization of sports and called on G20 leaders to support political neutrality.

The G20 summit is taking place on the Indonesian island of Bali from November 15-16. Bach was invited to address the G20 leaders' lunch on the opening day.

The IOC president noted that the fundamental goal of the Olympic and Paralympic Games is "bringing the whole world together in peaceful competition, without any discrimination whatsoever."

At the same time, Bach emphasized that the Olympics can unite the world only if athletes from all over the world participate in it. The global challenge has shifted from the coronavirus pandemic to the situation in Ukraine, he added.

"We have condemned and sanctioned the Russian government in an unprecedented way for this blatant violation of the Olympic Charter. We are supporting the athletes and members of the Ukrainian Olympic community everywhere with all our solidarity," Bach said, adding that contrary to other conflicts, some governments started to decide which athletes would be allowed to participate in international sports competition and which should not.

The IOC president said that if sport becomes just another tool for political goals, it will fall apart.

"Olympic sport needs the participation of all athletes who accept the rules, even and especially if their countries are in confrontation or at war. A competition between athletes from only like-minded states is not a credible symbol of peace," Bach said.

The top official once again reiterated that the role of Olympic and Paralympic games is to unite the world and not to deepen divisions.

"To allow future Olympic hosts to welcome the best athletes of the entire world, regardless of political conflicts, I appeal to you, the world leaders, to support this political neutrality," Bach added.

On February 28, the IOC issued a recommendation to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from international competitions or only allow them to compete in neutral status. Most sport federations have complied.