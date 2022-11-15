UrduPoint.com

IOC President Calls On G20 Leaders To Support Political Neutrality In International Sports

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 15, 2022 | 03:40 PM

IOC President Calls on G20 Leaders to Support Political Neutrality in International Sports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), on Tuesday condemned the politicization of sports and called on G20 leaders to support political neutrality.

The G20 summit is taking place on the Indonesian island of Bali from November 15-16. Bach was invited to address the G20 leaders' lunch on the opening day.

The IOC president noted that the fundamental goal of the Olympic and Paralympic Games is "bringing the whole world together in peaceful competition, without any discrimination whatsoever."

At the same time, Bach emphasized that the Olympics can unite the world only if athletes from all over the world participate in it. The global challenge has shifted from the coronavirus pandemic to the situation in Ukraine, he added.

"We have condemned and sanctioned the Russian government in an unprecedented way for this blatant violation of the Olympic Charter. We are supporting the athletes and members of the Ukrainian Olympic community everywhere with all our solidarity," Bach said, adding that contrary to other conflicts, some governments started to decide which athletes would be allowed to participate in international sports competition and which should not.

The IOC president said that if sport becomes just another tool for political goals, it will fall apart.

"Olympic sport needs the participation of all athletes who accept the rules, even and especially if their countries are in confrontation or at war. A competition between athletes from only like-minded states is not a credible symbol of peace," Bach said.

The top official once again reiterated that the role of Olympic and Paralympic games is to unite the world and not to deepen divisions.

"To allow future Olympic hosts to welcome the best athletes of the entire world, regardless of political conflicts, I appeal to you, the world leaders, to support this political neutrality," Bach added.

On February 28, the IOC issued a recommendation to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from international competitions or only allow them to compete in neutral status. Most sport federations have complied.

Related Topics

World Sports Ukraine Russia Same Belarus February November Olympics International Olympic Committee All From Government Best Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shaheen Afridi's knee injuries initiates new debat ..

Shaheen Afridi's knee injuries initiates new debate

1 hour ago
 ECP starts scrutiny of nomination papers for local ..

ECP starts scrutiny of nomination papers for local bodies’ polls in 32 distric ..

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz tests positive for Coronavirus

PM Shehbaz tests positive for Coronavirus

3 hours ago
 Bilawal hails removal of Pakistan from UK high-ris ..

Bilawal hails removal of Pakistan from UK high-risk countries’ list

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan’s deceit inflicted irreparable damage ..

Imran Khan’s deceit inflicted irreparable damage on Pakistan: PM

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.