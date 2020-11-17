IOC President Inspects Venues of Tokyo Summer Olympics, Paralympics - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has visited the Olympic village and the main stadium that are expected to host the Tokyo games this coming summer, Japanese media reported on Tuesday.

Bach is currently in Tokyo for a four-day visit to discuss with the Japanese authorities the epidemiological safety provisions at the Olympic and Paralympic games. Earlier this week, he vowed to see that all athletes be vaccinated prior to the games if the vaccine becomes available by then.

According to the NHK broadcaster, Bach inspected the athletes' village and commended the accommodation buildings and the main dining hall for having enough space to ensure social distancing.

Before the pandemic, each room was supposed to have up to two beds, but the number reportedly might be revised due to COVID-19.

Bach also visited the main stadium where the opening and closing ceremonies of the games are to be held ” the National Stadium. The report cited the IOC chief as saying that he was impressed by the stadium's Japan-inspired design.

The official was further cited as saying that it is not yet clear at this point how many spectators will be allowed to attend the games in person.

The Tokyo Olympics were postponed in March from 2020 to 2021 in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The rescheduled games are expected to take place from July 23-August 8.