MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) It is necessary to wait for the decision of the Executive Committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) regarding the recommendation of the WADA Compliance Review Committee ( CRC ) on the possible transfer of international tournaments from IOC ) President Thomas Bach said Thursday.

"I will not speculate...

on any potential future events and I'm not in a position to speculate because I do not know the details of the decision WADA may take on December 9," Bach said at a press conference following an IOC Executive board meeting in Lausanne.

"So we have to wait for this decision and then I hope that WADA then will make it clear to what events their decision finally refers and to what not and for what reason and for what reason not. This is in the hands of WADA and in particular the CRC," he said.