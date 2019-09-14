UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IOC President Opposes Direct Financial Payments From Int'l Olympic Committee To Athletes

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 06:56 PM

IOC President Opposes Direct Financial Payments From Int'l Olympic Committee to Athletes

President of International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach spoke out against the proposal for the IOC to give direct monetary rewards to athletes, in an interview to Deutschlandfunk broadcaster published on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) President of International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach spoke out against the proposal for the IOC to give direct monetary rewards to athletes, in an interview to Deutschlandfunk broadcaster published on Saturday.

Earlier, the German Athletes Commission requested the committee to redistribute part of the IOC funds to the athletes.

"Athletes are not workers, not the IOC employees, and not gladiators. By conducting the Olympic Games, we give athletes a chance to succeed in life, they are [financially] supported by the National Olympic Committees [NOCs].

.. Athletes should see a bigger picture. Perhaps only high-level athletes are complaining. If you compare their opportunities with the opportunities of athletes from 200 other NOCs, from Africa, South America, you will see a big difference," Bach said.

According to Bach, the Olympic Committee supports athletes and pays significant amounts to NOCs, which know better what to spend that money on. In Africa, for example, it is such basic things as food and sports equipment.

Related Topics

Africa Sports German Money Olympics International Olympic Committee From

Recent Stories

Afghan Police Detain Suicide Bomber Ahead of Plann ..

1 minute ago

DR Congo ex-health minister arrested for 'embezzli ..

1 minute ago

Over 15 mln patients registered through HIMS acros ..

1 minute ago

Trump Confirms Death of Osama Bin Laden's Son Hamz ..

1 minute ago

Kashmiris not to succumb to India's repression: AJ ..

7 minutes ago

Over Rs 12 mln taxes recovered in two months: Muke ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.