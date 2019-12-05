UrduPoint.com
IOC President Says Committee Has No Reason To Doubt WADA Statements On Russia

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 08:32 PM

President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach said on Thursday that the committee had no reason to doubt the statements of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in regard to Russia allegedly manipulating doping data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach said on Thursday that the committee had no reason to doubt the statements of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in regard to Russia allegedly manipulating doping data.

"Obviously, we have no reason to doubt the statements that we have been reading by WADA, that after WADA provisionally reinstated RUSADA [the Russian Anti-Doping Agency], after sanctions had been issued for all the events ... after this there was a new manipulation of some of the old data.

This is what we understand that the CRC report is about, these manipulations having happened in 2018 and [early] 2019," Bach said.

He also said that the upcoming decision the WADA Executive Committee would take at the upcoming meeting in regard to Russia would be mandatory for the IOC.

WADA's executive committee will meet on Monday to consider a recommendation from the body's independent Compliance Review Committee that RUSADA be ruled non-compliant over allegations that it falsified doping results in 2014.

