IOC President Says Decision on Possible 2020 Olympics Postponement to Be Made in 4 Weeks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach said on Sunday that a final decision on possible postponement of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic to be made in four weeks.

"Together with all the stakeholders, we have started detailed discussions today to complete our assessment of the rapid development of the worldwide health situation and its impact on the Olympic Games, including a scenario of postponement. We are working very hard, and we are confident that we will have finalized these discussions within the next four weeks," Bach said in a letter to the global athlete community.

According to the IOC president, the improving situation with COVID-19 in Japan strengthens confidence that the Olympic Games in Tokyo could be held in time.

"On the one hand, there are significant improvements in Japan where the people are warmly welcoming the Olympic flame. This could strengthen our confidence in our Japanese hosts that we could, with certain safety restrictions, organize Olympic Games in the country whilst respecting our principle of safeguarding the health of everyone involved," he stated.

Bach also added that a cancellation of the Olympics was not on the agenda of the Committee, but a new date for the competitions could not be determined today, amid uncertainty related to the pandemic.

The 2020 Summer Olympics is scheduled to take place in Tokyo from July 24 to August 9.