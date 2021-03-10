UrduPoint.com
IOC President Thomas Bach Re-elected As Olympic Chief

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 09:09 PM

Thomas Bach was on Wednesday re-elected as president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for a final four-year term

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Thomas Bach was on Wednesday re-elected as president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for a final four-year term.

Bach received unanimous backing in the election in which he was the sole candidate, with 93 of the 94 valid votes from IOC members in favour of his re-election.

