IOC Recommends To Revoke Recognition Of International Boxing Association

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 07, 2023 | 09:05 PM

IOC Recommends to Revoke Recognition of International Boxing Association

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday recommended to revoke the recognition of the International Boxing Association (IABA) headed by Russian national Umar Kremlev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday recommended to revoke the recognition of the International Boxing Association (IABA) headed by Russian national Umar Kremlev.

"The Executive board (EB) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) today recommended to the IOC Session to withdraw recognition of the International Boxing Association (IBA), in accordance with Rule 3.7 of the Olympic Charter (OC)," the IOC said in a statement.

