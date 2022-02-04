UrduPoint.com

IOC Registers 21 COVID-19 Cases At Beijing Olympics Over Past 24 Hours, Total Rises To 308

Muhammad Rameez Published February 04, 2022 | 12:50 PM

IOC Registers 21 COVID-19 Cases at Beijing Olympics Over Past 24 Hours, Total Rises to 308

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Friday it has registered 21 coronavirus cases among the participants of the 2022 Beijing Games who arrived over the past day, taking the total of cases in the so-called Olympic bubble to 308.

According to the IOC, 1,344 Olympic-related arrivals entered China on Thursday, including 737 athletes and team officials and 607 other stakeholders.

"After confirmatory tests, 14 confirmed positive cases had been notified, seven of them are from athletes and team officials, and seven of them are from other stakeholders," the IOC said in a statement, adding that among 71,081 PCR tests taken from the closed-loop, "seven confirmed positive cases had been notified, two of them are from athletes and team officials, and five of them are from other stakeholders."

All Olympic-related personnel and delegations are under closed-loop management, which means that they are completely separated from the outside society, the IOC specified.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Olympic bubble has reached 308, according to the statement.

Among Olympic athletes who contracted the coronavirus were two Swedish hockey players, Swedish newspaper Expressen reported on Friday.

The PCR tests came back positive for the Swedish team captain, defender Henrik Tommernes, and defender Theodor Lennstrom, as well as physiotherapist Sven Thomsson, the newspaper said, adding that the second test for all three was negative and they were quarantined until a third test, which has to be taken 24 hours after the second one, comes back negative as well.

The Olympic Games will be held from February 4-20 and the Paralympic Games from March 4-13. The 2022 Games are notable for the fact that the competitions will be held simultaneously in three host zones - Beijing (hockey, figure skating, speed skating, curling), Zhangjiakou (biathlon, cross-country skiing, snowboarding, ski jumping), and Yanqing (alpine skiing, bobsleigh, skeleton and luge sport).

Related Topics

Hockey China Zhangjiakou Beijing Alpine February March Olympics International Olympic Committee All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia Has Something to Retaliate in Event of New ..

Russia Has Something to Retaliate in Event of New Sanctions by UK - Ambassador t ..

5 minutes ago
 Sailors stranded off France's La Reunion by Cyclon ..

Sailors stranded off France's La Reunion by Cyclone Batsirai saved

5 minutes ago
 Rescuers Evacuate Crew of Mauritian Tanker Gone Ag ..

Rescuers Evacuate Crew of Mauritian Tanker Gone Aground Near Reunion Island - Re ..

5 minutes ago
 CPEC delivering tangible benefits: PM Imran Khan

CPEC delivering tangible benefits: PM Imran Khan

5 minutes ago
 Health expert stresses to raise awareness for earl ..

Health expert stresses to raise awareness for early diagnosis, screening of can ..

5 minutes ago
 'Formula One on ice': luge brings hair-raising spe ..

'Formula One on ice': luge brings hair-raising speeds to the Olympics

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>