IOC Reports 6 New COVID-19 Cases in Beijing as Winter Olympics Draws Nearer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) The International Olympics Committee has confirmed a total of 78 coronavirus cases among potential participants of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games since January 4, including six fresh infections detected on Monday.

The latest cases have been confirmed among 529 arrivals for the Games, including 153 athletes and team officials, as well as 376 other stakeholders, who were tested at the Beijing airport on Sunday.

"After confirmatory tests, four confirmed positive cases had been notified; one of them is from athletes and team officials, and three of them are from other stakeholders," the IOC statement read.

Two additional positive cases have been detected among stakeholders in the closed-loop system, an area created to separate those linked to the Games from the Chinese population over pandemic concerns, it read.

From January 4-22, a total of 2,586 tests among arrivals for the Olympics have been conducted at the Beijing airport, of whom 39 turned out to be positive. Another 33 positive cases have been confirmed out of 336,421 people tested for the virus in the closed-loop during the same period.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing from February 4-20. The Winter Paralympics will take place in the Chinese capital from March 4-13. The competitions will be held in three clusters at once in the Chinese cities of Beijing, Zhangjiakou, and Yanqing.

On Sunday, three Olympic villages kicked off operations ahead of the official opening scheduled for January 27.