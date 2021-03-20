UrduPoint.com
IOC Respects Japan's Decision To Bar Foreign Spectators From Tokyo Olympics

Zeeshan Mehtab 18 seconds ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

IOC Respects Japan's Decision to Bar Foreign Spectators From Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) have accepted with understanding Japan's decision to ban overseas spectators from the Tokyo Games over coronavirus fears.

Earlier on Saturday, organizers of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics announced that foreign spectators would not be permitted to enjoy the summer Games in person.

"For the reason of the safety of every Games participant and the Japanese people, their [Japanese partners'] conclusion is fully respected and accepted by the IOC and the IPC," the joint statement said.

IOC President Thomas Bach noted that the Olympic and Paralympic committees "share the disappointment of all enthusiastic Olympic fans from around the world, and of course the families and friends of the athletes, who were planning to come to the Games."

Safety, however, remains the first priority, the IOC chief added. He pledged to make every effort, together with rights-holding broadcasters, so that fans from around the world could experience the Olympic spirit.

Rescheduled from 2020 to 2021 due to the pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics will run from July 23-August 8.

More Stories From Sports

