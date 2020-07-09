UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IOC Sanctions Turkish Weightlifting Athlete For Failing Anti-Doping Test In 2012 Games

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 10:00 PM

IOC Sanctions Turkish Weightlifting Athlete for Failing Anti-Doping Test in 2012 Games

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Thursday disqualified Turkish athlete Mete Binay from the Olympic Games London 2012 after reanalyzing his doping test, according to the IOC's press release.

The IOC is running additional tests of samples collected for the London Olympic Games using the latest scientific analysis methods to test samples for all the substances prohibited in 2012.

"As part of this process, the IOC today announced that one athlete has been disqualified from the Olympic Games London 2012.

The details follow. Mete BINAY, 35, of Turkey, competing in the men's 69 kg weightlifting event at the Olympic Games London 2012, in which he ranked 6th, has been sanctioned. Re-analysis of Binay's samples from London 2012 resulted in a positive test for the prohibited substance Stanozolol," the press release said.

The IOC thus requested the International Weightlifting Federation to modify the results of the 2012 event in accordance with the committee's decision and to consider any further action within its own competence.

Related Topics

Turkey London Olympics International Olympic Committee Event All From

Recent Stories

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 145 applied techno ..

2 hours ago

Infinix Joins Hands with DOW to Further the Fight ..

2 hours ago

Asia Cup 2020 to be postponed

2 hours ago

Al-Othaimeen Meets GCC Secretary General

2 hours ago

WHO, DGHS donated equipments to Khyber Teaching Ho ..

11 minutes ago

4129 COVID-19 patients recovered in Rawalpindi

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.