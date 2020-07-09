IOC Sanctions Turkish Weightlifting Athlete for Failing Anti-Doping Test in 2012 Games

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Thursday disqualified Turkish athlete Mete Binay from the Olympic Games London 2012 after reanalyzing his doping test, according to the IOC's press release.

The IOC is running additional tests of samples collected for the London Olympic Games using the latest scientific analysis methods to test samples for all the substances prohibited in 2012.

"As part of this process, the IOC today announced that one athlete has been disqualified from the Olympic Games London 2012.

The details follow. Mete BINAY, 35, of Turkey, competing in the men's 69 kg weightlifting event at the Olympic Games London 2012, in which he ranked 6th, has been sanctioned. Re-analysis of Binay's samples from London 2012 resulted in a positive test for the prohibited substance Stanozolol," the press release said.

The IOC thus requested the International Weightlifting Federation to modify the results of the 2012 event in accordance with the committee's decision and to consider any further action within its own competence.