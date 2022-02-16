IOC Says 1 Doping Case Considered at Beijing Olympics With Sample Taken in December

Head of the press service of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Mark Adams said on Wednesday that only one case of a positive doping test result with samples taken in December 2021 is being considered during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and that the investigation into the case has not yet been completed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Head of the press service of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Mark Adams said on Wednesday that only one case of a positive doping test result with samples taken in December 2021 is being considered during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and that the investigation into the case has not yet been completed.

"I would remind you that there is, as far as I know, one doping case that is taking place here, at the Olympic Winter Games so far. This case, which is not concluded, concerns an issue in December," Adams said at a press conference, when asked how to avoid future doping scandals at the Olympics.

Earlier in February, the� International Testing Agency said that Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's probe, which was performed by a laboratory accredited by the World Anti-Doping Agency on December 25, contained a banned substance called trimetazidine.

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency suspended Valieva. However, after the athlete's appeal, the suspension was lifted. The International Olympic Committee, the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Skating Union filed a complaint with the Court of Arbitration for Sport. On Monday, the court rejected the appeals and allowed Valieva to participate in Olympic individual competitions.