IOC Says Advised to Proceed With Tokyo Olympics Despite COVID-19 Outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The best advice the International Olympic Committee is getting from the most competent authorities is that the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo should "go ahead" as planned, IOC Spokesperson Mark Adams said on Tuesday.

"All the advice we're getting from all the most competent authorities, and the most important one is the UN-recognized lead in this, which is the WHO. As you know, there's not even an international travel ban and still not a pandemic announced. All the advice we are getting is that the games can and will go ahead," Ryan told a press conference.