UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IOC Says Advised To Proceed With Tokyo Olympics Despite COVID-19 Outbreak

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 11:30 PM

IOC Says Advised to Proceed With Tokyo Olympics Despite COVID-19 Outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The best advice the International Olympic Committee is getting from the most competent authorities is that the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo should "go ahead" as planned, IOC Spokesperson Mark Adams said on Tuesday.

"All the advice we're getting from all the most competent authorities, and the most important one is the UN-recognized lead in this, which is the WHO. As you know, there's not even an international travel ban and still not a pandemic announced. All the advice we are getting is that the games can and will go ahead," Ryan told a press conference.

Related Topics

Tokyo Lead 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee All From Best

Recent Stories

UAE launches first Arab World smartphone app for s ..

18 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed expresses UAE’s solidarity wit ..

33 minutes ago

Two shot dead over marriage dispute in Rawalpindi

3 minutes ago

New Ukraine TV aims to win viewers in separatist r ..

3 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Police bust dacoits gang

3 minutes ago

WHO Chief Says Too Early to Make Any Decisions on ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.