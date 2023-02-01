UrduPoint.com

IOC Says Ban On Russian Flag In Competitions Not Negotiable

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 01, 2023 | 12:40 AM

IOC Says Ban on Russian Flag in Competitions Not Negotiable

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Thursday in response to statements by the head of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), Stanislav Pozdnyakov, that sanctions against Russian and Belarusian states were not negotiable, the organization would not consider the option of allowing athletes from these countries to international competitions with their national flags and hymns.

On January 25, the IOC Executive Committee called for the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes to international competitions in a neutral status, while proposing not to allow athletes who actively supported the special operation in Ukraine.

Pozdnyakov said on Tuesday that Russians should participate in international competitions under the same conditions as all other athletes.

"The sanctions against the Russian and Belarusian States are not negotiable. They have been unanimously confirmed by the recent Olympic Summit on 9 December 2022," the statement says.

"No flag, anthem, colours or any other identifications whatsoever of these countries being displayed at any sports event or meeting, including the entire venue," the IOC said.

Related Topics

Sports Ukraine Russia Same January December Olympics International Olympic Committee Event All From

Recent Stories

UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine ..

UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine Should Be Investigated

37 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt dismisses five doctors for not pe ..

Balochistan govt dismisses five doctors for not performing duties

17 minutes ago
 Ukraine PM says EU-Ukraine summit to take place in ..

Ukraine PM says EU-Ukraine summit to take place in Kyiv Friday

17 minutes ago
 Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pa ..

Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pan-emirate ride

57 minutes ago
 Nigerian ex-senator accused of organ harvesting ap ..

Nigerian ex-senator accused of organ harvesting appears in UK court

17 minutes ago
 64 held in combing operation by Rangers, police

64 held in combing operation by Rangers, police

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.