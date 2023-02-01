IOC Says Ban on Russian Flag in Competitions Not Negotiable

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Thursday in response to statements by the head of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), Stanislav Pozdnyakov, that sanctions against Russian and Belarusian states were not negotiable, the organization would not consider the option of allowing athletes from these countries to international competitions with their national flags and hymns.

On January 25, the IOC Executive Committee called for the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes to international competitions in a neutral status, while proposing not to allow athletes who actively supported the special operation in Ukraine.

Pozdnyakov said on Tuesday that Russians should participate in international competitions under the same conditions as all other athletes.

"The sanctions against the Russian and Belarusian States are not negotiable. They have been unanimously confirmed by the recent Olympic Summit on 9 December 2022," the statement says.

"No flag, anthem, colours or any other identifications whatsoever of these countries being displayed at any sports event or meeting, including the entire venue," the IOC said.