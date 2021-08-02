UrduPoint.com

IOC Says No Positive Doping Tests Among Russian Athletes At Tokyo Olympics

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 08:00 AM

IOC Says No Positive Doping Tests Among Russian Athletes at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has not registered any positive doping tests among Russian athletes at the Tokyo Games, IOC Spokesman Mark Adams told reporters on Monday.

According to Adams, Russia has fulfilled 85 percent of all recommendations.

On Saturday, Travis Tygart, the chief executive officer of the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), called for making the results of doping testing of all Russian athletes participating in the Tokyo Games public and criticized the IOC as he considered the punishment of the Russians not harsh enough.

Last year, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that Russian athletes cannot compete in major international competitions under the national flag until December 16, 2022, over alleged violations of the anti-doping code.

