IOC Says Reacted Quickly to Situation With Timanovskaya

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) reacted quickly to the situation with Belarusian athlete Kristina Timanovskaya and is considering possible measures that could be taken, IOC spokesman Mark Adams said.

On Wednesday Timanovskaya flew from Tokyo to Vienna, and from the Austrian capital she headed to Warsaw.

"The IOC acted very quickly in terms of the first issue for us... We were in touch with her within hours," Adams told reporters.

"I think we've acted pretty swiftly, the disciplinary's on the way, so let's hopefully see what happens there," he said.

Timanovskaya was to compete in the women's 100 meter and 200 meter relays on Monday. She was called back from the Olympics after the Belarusian sports authorities entered her in the 4x400m relay without her consent. Belarus said it was concerned about her mental health, but Timanovskaya argued that the authorities tried to send her back to cover up their poor performance.

The athlete refused to return home and has been granted a Polish humanitarian visa.