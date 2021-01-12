MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is unaware of Ufa's initiative to host the Olympic Games in 2030, the organization's media office told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Diana Ikhsanova, a spokeswoman for the head of Russia's Bashkortostan, told Sputnik that the region was considering a possibility of filing an application to host the 2030 Winter Olympics in Ufa.

The IOC is unaware of any Russian cities showing interest in hosting the 2030 Winter Olympic Games, the IOC media office said in response to a request from Sputnik.

Based on the recent CAS ruling, Russia cannot be awarded the right to host Olympic and Paralympic Games until December 16, 2022, it said.

The IOC has changed the procedure for determining host countries for the Olympic Games, and the date for the selection of the host country for the 2030 Olympics has not been determined, but dialogue with stakeholders is ongoing, it recalled.