IOC Spokesman Refuses To Comment On Russian Figure Skater Valieva's Doping Test Issue

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 10, 2022 | 09:30 AM

IOC Spokesman Refuses to Comment on Russian Figure Skater Valieva's Doping Test Issue

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) International Olympic Committee (IOC) spokesman Mark Adams said he would not comment on the issue of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's doping test, calling it speculation.

Valieva took part in the team tournament as part of the Russian team, which won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics. The awards ceremony for the winners of team competitions was first postponed from Monday to Tuesday, and then - indefinitely. The IOC told Sputnik that the situation required legal consultations with the International Skating Union (ISU). Later, Insidethegames reported that the delay in the awards ceremony was due to Valieva's doping test.

"As you can imagine, I am not going to comment on all sorts of speculation... I'm not from the podium of the press conference going to comment on a legal case because it wouldn't be appropriate. On the wider issue, you said, of a potential doping case, I think that's complete speculation... What I would remind you is that... the IOC delegated both testing, management, and sanctioning in doping cases to the ITA and CAS," Adams told reporters.

"It's an active legal case and I would refer you to other partners," he said.

