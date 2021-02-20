UrduPoint.com
IOC Still Mulling Russia's Request To Let Athletes Use Soviet Song 'Katyusha' As Anthem

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

IOC Still Mulling Russia's Request to Let Athletes Use Soviet Song 'Katyusha' as Anthem

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is reviewing the Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) request to use popular Soviet song "Katyusha" as the musical theme of Russian athletes at the Olympic Games during the time that they remain banned from playing the Russian national anthem, ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov said on Saturday.

On Friday, the IOC said that Russian athletes would be competing in the Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 games under the acronym ROC, in line with the doping-related restrictions. Later that day, the ROC officially requested that Russian athletes be let run under "Katyusha" as anthem.

"With regard to music, nothing can really replace a country's national anthem. We sent a letter to the IOC proposing to use "Katyusha" as the musical theme.

The IOC is currently reviewing our request. There are no protocols that could suggest how soon their decision can be expected," Pozdnyakov told journalists.

Last December, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled to prohibit Russian athletes from participating in large international competitions, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games, under the flag and anthem of Russia until December 2022. The ruling came as a result of arbitration between the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency over an alleged violation of the anti-doping code. The court practically halved the punishment period initially requested by WADA for Russian athletes.

The song "Katyusha" is considered a symbol of the Moscow-hosted 1980 Olympic Games.

