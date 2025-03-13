Open Menu

IOC Strike $3 Bn Deal With NBC In US Up To 2036 Olympics

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 13, 2025 | 11:41 PM

The International Olympic Committee on Thursday announced a $3 billion deal allowing NBC Universal to broadcast the Olympics until 2036 in the United States

The IOC said the deal, which extends the current agreement with the US broadcaster by four years, was "a major contribution to the long-term financial stability of the entire Olympic Movement".

The extension of the rights covers the Salt Lake City Winter Games in 2034 and the 2036 Summer Olympics, for which the host city is yet to be decided.

The new deal elevates Comcast NBC Universal to being a strategic partner rather than just a media rights holder.

The Executive board of the IOC has approved the agreement and has authorised the next IOC president, who will be elected on March 20, to sign the agreement after they take office in June 2025.

NBC's previous Olympic rights deal was signed in 2014 and was valued at $7.75 billion. It covered the Summer and Winter Games until 2032.

