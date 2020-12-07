UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IOC Suspends Lukashenko From All IOC Events, Including Olympic Games - President Bach

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 11:09 PM

IOC Suspends Lukashenko From All IOC Events, Including Olympic Games - President Bach

The head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach said on Monday that the IOC had decided to temporarily ban Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who also heads the country's National Olympic Committee (NOC), from participating in all events under the auspices of the IOC, including the Olympic Games

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach said on Monday that the IOC had decided to temporarily ban Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who also heads the country's National Olympic Committee (NOC), from participating in all events under the auspices of the IOC, including the Olympic Games.

"To exclude the currently elected members of the executive board of the NOC of Belarus from all IOC events and activities, including the Olympic Games. This includes, in particular, Mr. Alexander Lukashenko in his capacity as NOC President and legal representative of the NOC, Mr. Viktor Lukashenko in his capacity as NOC First Vice President and the person responsible for the NOC's operations and activities on a daily basis and Mr. Dmitry Baskov in his capacity as NOC executive board member," Bach said during a press conferences following IOC Executive Committee meeting.

Related Topics

Noc Belarus Olympics International Olympic Committee All From

Recent Stories

Sheraa’s UCAN Startup Awards honours changemaker ..

26 minutes ago

Nobel laureates receive prizes at home amid pandem ..

2 minutes ago

WHO-Led COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund Raised A ..

2 minutes ago

Opposition wants unrest in country: Dar

2 minutes ago

Merkel urges tougher curbs as Germany battles seco ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Culture turns the corridors of Al Jalila Chi ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.