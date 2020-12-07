IOC Suspends Lukashenko From All IOC Events, Including Olympic Games - President Bach

The head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach said on Monday that the IOC had decided to temporarily ban Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who also heads the country's National Olympic Committee (NOC), from participating in all events under the auspices of the IOC, including the Olympic Games

"To exclude the currently elected members of the executive board of the NOC of Belarus from all IOC events and activities, including the Olympic Games. This includes, in particular, Mr. Alexander Lukashenko in his capacity as NOC President and legal representative of the NOC, Mr. Viktor Lukashenko in his capacity as NOC First Vice President and the person responsible for the NOC's operations and activities on a daily basis and Mr. Dmitry Baskov in his capacity as NOC executive board member," Bach said during a press conferences following IOC Executive Committee meeting.