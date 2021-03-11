IOC To Buy Vaccines From China For Tokyo, Beijing Olympic Competitors
Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 05:24 PM
Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Competitors at this year's coronavirus-hit Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 Beijing Winter Games will be offered vaccines bought from China, Olympic chief Thomas Bach announced Thursday.
The Chinese Olympic Committee have made "an offer to make additional vaccine doses available to participants for Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022", Bach said.
"The IOC will pay for these additional doses of vaccines for the Olympic and Paralympic teams."