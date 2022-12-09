IOC to Study Proposal to Allow Russian, Belarusian Athletes to Compete at Events in Asia

The Olympic Summit agreed that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) should consider an initiative by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes who respect the Olympic Charter and sanctions to compete in Asian tournaments, the IOC said on Friday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The Olympic Summit agreed that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) should consider an initiative by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes who respect the Olympic Charter and sanctions to compete in Asian tournaments, the IOC said on Friday.

"The Summit unanimously agreed the following: ... The IOC to lead the further exploration of the OCA initiative concerning the participation of athletes who are in full respect of the Olympic Charter and the sanctions. This initiative to be discussed in the next round of IOC consultation calls with the IOC Members, the athletes' representatives, the International Federations and the National Olympic Committees," the statement said.

The Olympic Summit took place on Wednesday in the Swiss city of Lausanne, and was attended, among others, by Russian Olympic Committee President Stanislav Pozdnyakov. During the meeting, acting OCA President Randhir Singh said that the reasons for the protective measures regarding the ban on athletes from Russia and Belarus no longer existed in Asia.

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee issued a recommendation to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from international competitions or only allow them to compete in neutral status.