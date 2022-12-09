UrduPoint.com

IOC To Study Proposal To Allow Russian, Belarusian Athletes To Compete At Events In Asia

Muhammad Rameez Published December 09, 2022 | 11:28 PM

IOC to Study Proposal to Allow Russian, Belarusian Athletes to Compete at Events in Asia

The Olympic Summit agreed that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) should consider an initiative by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes who respect the Olympic Charter and sanctions to compete in Asian tournaments, the IOC said on Friday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The Olympic Summit agreed that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) should consider an initiative by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes who respect the Olympic Charter and sanctions to compete in Asian tournaments, the IOC said on Friday.

"The Summit unanimously agreed the following: ... The IOC to lead the further exploration of the OCA initiative concerning the participation of athletes who are in full respect of the Olympic Charter and the sanctions. This initiative to be discussed in the next round of IOC consultation calls with the IOC Members, the athletes' representatives, the International Federations and the National Olympic Committees," the statement said.

The Olympic Summit took place on Wednesday in the Swiss city of Lausanne, and was attended, among others, by Russian Olympic Committee President Stanislav Pozdnyakov. During the meeting, acting OCA President Randhir Singh said that the reasons for the protective measures regarding the ban on athletes from Russia and Belarus no longer existed in Asia.

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee issued a recommendation to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from international competitions or only allow them to compete in neutral status.

Related Topics

Sports Russia Lausanne Lead Belarus February Olympics International Olympic Committee From Asia

Recent Stories

Mystery spinner Abrar destroys England batting lin ..

Mystery spinner Abrar destroys England batting line up

2 minutes ago
 Switzerland Confirms Not Planning to Join EU Over ..

Switzerland Confirms Not Planning to Join EU Over Political, Economic Concerns

2 minutes ago
 US Has Concerns About Sending Cluster Munitions to ..

US Has Concerns About Sending Cluster Munitions to Ukraine - Kirby

2 minutes ago
 FM Bilawal launches program for Facebook monetizat ..

FM Bilawal launches program for Facebook monetization in Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 White House Says Iran Considering Sale of Hundreds ..

White House Says Iran Considering Sale of Hundreds of Ballistic Missiles to Russ ..

12 minutes ago
 OPC vice chairman stresses quick redressal of over ..

OPC vice chairman stresses quick redressal of overseas Pakistanis' complaints

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.