IOC to Support Toughest Sanctions Against All Responsible for Moscow Lab Data Manipulation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The International Olympic Committee IOC ) said Tuesday it would support the toughest sanctions against all those responsible for the manipulation of the Moscow Laboratory data.

"The IOC condemns in the strongest terms the actions of those responsible for the manipulation of the Moscow Laboratory data before it was transferred to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in January 2019. This flagrant manipulation is an attack on the credibility of sport itself and is an insult to the sporting movement worldwide. The IOC will support the toughest sanctions against all those responsible for this manipulation," it said.

The IOC once again asked the Russian authorities to provide raw data on which the case is based.

"At the same time, we also note that the report finds that the sports movement has not been involved in any of this manipulation, and that the report does not indicate any wrongdoing by the sports movement in this regard, in particular the Russian Olympic Committee or its members," it said.

"In this context, the IOC welcomes the opportunity offered by WADA to Russian athletes to compete, 'where they are able to demonstrate that they are not implicated in any way by the non-compliance'," the IOC said.

The committee called on WADA to provide information about the Moscow lab data manipulations to the Council of Europe and UNESCO.