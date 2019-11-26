UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IOC To Support Toughest Sanctions Against All Responsible For Moscow Lab Data Manipulation

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 08:00 PM

IOC to Support Toughest Sanctions Against All Responsible for Moscow Lab Data Manipulation

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said Tuesday it would support the toughest sanctions against all those responsible for the manipulation of the Moscow Laboratory data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said Tuesday it would support the toughest sanctions against all those responsible for the manipulation of the Moscow Laboratory data.

"The IOC condemns in the strongest terms the actions of those responsible for the manipulation of the Moscow Laboratory data before it was transferred to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in January 2019. This flagrant manipulation is an attack on the credibility of sport itself and is an insult to the sporting movement worldwide. The IOC will support the toughest sanctions against all those responsible for this manipulation," it said.

The IOC once again asked the Russian authorities to provide raw data on which the case is based.

"At the same time, we also note that the report finds that the sports movement has not been involved in any of this manipulation, and that the report does not indicate any wrongdoing by the sports movement in this regard, in particular the Russian Olympic Committee or its members," it said.

"In this context, the IOC welcomes the opportunity offered by WADA to Russian athletes to compete, 'where they are able to demonstrate that they are not implicated in any way by the non-compliance'," the IOC said.

The committee called on WADA to provide information about the Moscow lab data manipulations to the Council of Europe and UNESCO.

Related Topics

Attack World Sports Moscow Russia Europe Same January 2019 Olympics International Olympic Committee All

Recent Stories

Northern in command after early scares against Bal ..

40 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI Final: Mukhtar and T ..

44 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Establishes Free Medical/Eye Camps A ..

49 minutes ago

1 hour ago

Lt-Gen Asim Bajwa notified as CPEC Authority chair ..

1 minute ago

PTI wins vacant KP senate seat

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.