UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IOC To Work With Beijing 2022 Organizers Through "peak To Peak" Approach From Tokyo To Beijing

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 03:58 PM

IOC to work with Beijing 2022 organizers through

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will join hands with Beijing 2022 organizers in adopting a "peak to peak" approach from the Tokyo Games to the Beijing Games, which will be held only six months apart, the IOC said on its official website on Tuesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will join hands with Beijing 2022 organizers in adopting a "peak to peak" approach from the Tokyo Games to the Beijing Games, which will be held only six months apart, the IOC said on its official website on Tuesday.

During the fifth meeting of the IOC Coordination Commission held online on Tuesday, Beijing 2022 briefed the Commission on the status of preparations for the Games, especially given the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, and received high praise from the Commission.

The one-year postponement of Tokyo Olympic Games was among the topics discussed after Beijing 2022 organizers provided their assessment on the impact of the proximity of the two Games.

"The Organizing Committee is keen to ensure their key deliverables, especially during the summer of 2021, to avoid any major clashes with the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020," the IOC said.

"In preparation for a busy few months, the IOC and Beijing 2022 committed to continuing positive collaboration to minimize any impacts from the postponement of Tokyo 2020 and to take advantage of all opportunities that may help optimize the Games in Beijing in 2022.

"Despite the unprecedented situation of two Olympic Games being held within six months of each other, all parties will make pledges to work closely together to capitalise on the opportunities and challenges to be faced through a 'Peak to Peak' approach, from Tokyo to Beijing," the IOC concluded.

Related Topics

Beijing Tokyo May 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee All From

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 1,126 new coronavirus recoveries

46 minutes ago

Oman announces 689 new COVID-19 cases

46 minutes ago

UAE Central Bank expects recovery of economic acti ..

1 hour ago

UAE currency appreciated in nominal terms in Q1 20 ..

1 hour ago

Qatar open to real initiative to end blockade: Env ..

3 minutes ago

Doctor dies of corona virus in Sargodha

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.