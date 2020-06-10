IOC To Work With Beijing 2022 Organizers Through "peak To Peak" Approach From Tokyo To Beijing

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will join hands with Beijing 2022 organizers in adopting a "peak to peak" approach from the Tokyo Games to the Beijing Games, which will be held only six months apart, the IOC said on its official website on Tuesday

During the fifth meeting of the IOC Coordination Commission held online on Tuesday, Beijing 2022 briefed the Commission on the status of preparations for the Games, especially given the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, and received high praise from the Commission.

The one-year postponement of Tokyo Olympic Games was among the topics discussed after Beijing 2022 organizers provided their assessment on the impact of the proximity of the two Games.

"The Organizing Committee is keen to ensure their key deliverables, especially during the summer of 2021, to avoid any major clashes with the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020," the IOC said.

"In preparation for a busy few months, the IOC and Beijing 2022 committed to continuing positive collaboration to minimize any impacts from the postponement of Tokyo 2020 and to take advantage of all opportunities that may help optimize the Games in Beijing in 2022.

"Despite the unprecedented situation of two Olympic Games being held within six months of each other, all parties will make pledges to work closely together to capitalise on the opportunities and challenges to be faced through a 'Peak to Peak' approach, from Tokyo to Beijing," the IOC concluded.