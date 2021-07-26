IOC Urges Olympic Athletes to Follow COVID-19 Rules at Award Ceremonies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) Olympic Athletes must abide by COVID-19 restrictions at award ceremonies as well, spokesperson of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Mark Adams said on Monday.

"We cannot allow celebrations, but we can allow athletes the chance to remove their masks for 30 seconds standing on that steps for a photo," Adams told reporters at a briefing.

There are discussions being held with athletes to ensure full compliance with the rules, the IOC spokesman added.

"We are really making a special effort today to remind all of our people that they need to wear masks.

It's also a citizen's duty to remind someone you see to do so," he said.

The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee announced on Monday 16 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections. Three of them are athletes and the others are contractors and organizers. This brings the total number of Olympics-related infections to 153.

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo were initially scheduled for 2020 but were postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Games opened on July 23 and will be held until August 8.