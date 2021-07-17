IOC Works Out Several Ways to Include Live Audience in Tokyo Olympic Games - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has worked out measures to mitigate the consequences of the decision to hold the sporting event without spectators amid the coronavirus pandemic and give the athletes the feeling they are not along in the venues, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Saturday.

Minister of Olympic Affairs Tamayo Marukawa confirmed last week that the Tokyo Olympics would not allow any spectators at venues due to the worsening COVID-19 situation. The IOC decided to take steps to give the fans an opportunity to show their support so that the athletes do not feel alone during the competitions.

"For this, we have created a number of experiences and initiatives to bring the fans together with the athletes in the venues. There [are], first of all, the live cheer maps where you will be able to see on a worldwide map how strong the fans from different countries and regions are supporting their athletes, they can clap virtually," Bach told reporters.

Another tool is the so-called fan video matrix ” the fans can produce "six-second video selfies" that later will be shown in different stadiums and offered to broadcasters to demonstrate the engagement of the population with their athletes.

"Then we will have ... the 'athletes moment' where in some of the venues athletes ... can immediately after the competition meet family and friends of fans live and communicate with them," the IOC head added.

The last initiative envisages a virtual audio experience for all venues, using the sound from the previous Olympic Games related to a specific competition, he said.

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo, originally scheduled to take place in 2020, were postponed for a year due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is currently set to take place from July 23 to August 8 with harsh restrictions put in place to ensure safety.