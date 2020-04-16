IOC,Tokyo2020 President meets to govern preparations for postponed Olympic Games

International Olympic Committee and Tokyo2020 Organizing Committee of Olympic Games and Paralympics Games2021 met on Thursday via teleconference to govern preparations for postponed Games

According to a release issued by International Olympic Committee on Thursday, the IOC Coordination Commission Chair John Coates and Olympic Games Executive Director Christophe Dubi joined Tokyo 2020 President MORI Yoshiro and CEO MUTO Toshiro for the meeting. During the productive discussion, Tokyo 2020 and the IOC agreed on the framework that will govern preparations for the postponed Games.

The process to deliver the Games in 2021 is overseen by a Joint Steering Committee which is led by IOC Coordination Commission Chair John Coates and Tokyo 2020 President MORI Yoshiro. The Committee will include Tokyo 2020 CEO MUTO Toshiro and IOC Olympic Games Executive Director Christophe Dubi.

The meetings of the Joint Steering Committee will be held whenever necessary, in order to ensure permanent coordination and efficient decision-making. Supporting this Joint Steering Committee, Tokyo 2020 and the IOC will each have their own respective task forces: the "Here we go" Task Force on the IOC side, and the "New Launch" Task Force on the Tokyo 2020 side.

The key elements of the planning for 2021 should replicate the existing Games Delivery Plan for 2020. Particular focus will be placed on the venues and the competition schedule, which were originally agreed by all stakeholders as the best plan for the 2020 edition.

On this basis, the Japanese side including Tokyo 2020 will request that each planned venue owner organizes the Games according to this schedule on the new dates in 2021. The Japanese side will also seek understanding for these preparations.

On the basis of Olympic Agenda 2020, the IOC, the International Paralympics Committee (IPC) and all Olympic and Paralympics Movement stakeholders, in conjunction with Japanese side including the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, will explore all opportunities to optimize and streamline the scope and service levels at the Games, and reduce the costs that have been caused by the postponement.

The IOC and the Japanese side, including the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, will continue to assess and discuss jointly about the respective impacts caused by the postponement. A number of measures addressing the potential impact of COVID-19 will be incorporated into the Games Delivery Plan for the Games in 2021.

The details of planning for Tokyo 2020 in 2021 are being examined this month with a view to establishing a new road map for the Games by May 2020, in order to then align resources and priorities accordingly.

Speaking after the meeting, IOC Coordination Commission Chair John Coates said: "Since the postponement of Tokyo 2020 to 2021 was agreed a few weeks ago, the strong spirit of collaboration between the IOC, the IPC, the Olympic Movement, Tokyo 2020 and the Japanese authorities has already allowed us to bring some clarity and certainty to athletes, fans and stakeholders around the world. The principles outlined today will allow us to continue in this spirit, and to answer the many questions that remain, in as efficient a manner as possible. We believe that the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 can stand as a beacon of hope to the world during these troubled times, and that the Olympic flame can be the light at the end of the tunnel in which the world finds itself at present. The Joint Steering Committee will give its all to ensure that this is the case."Tokyo 2020 President MORI Yoshiro commented: "Soon after the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Games on March 24, 2020, Tokyo 2020 established a 'New Launch' Task Force on March 26 and we have been working since then to create a structure capable of overcoming these unprecedented challenges. We believe that today's new step is an important achievement in advancing over the coming year what we have prepared over the past five to six years. We will continue to work closely with all stakeholders to ensure the success of the Games."