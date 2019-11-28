UrduPoint.com
IPC For A Befitting Cash Award For Asif: PBSA

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 06:44 PM

IPC for a befitting cash award for Asif: PBSA

The Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association (PBSA) on Thursday said the Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) has assured for a befitting cash award for cueist Muhammad Asif for winning the IBSF World Snooker Title 2019 at Antalya, Turkey

A PBSA delegation including Co-Chairman Alamgir Shaikh, President Munawwar Hussain Shaikh and Asif meet with the IPC Minister Dr. Fehmida Mirza here at her office.

The minister assured that the Ministry would forward a request to the Prime Minister for a befitting cash award for Asif, said a press release issued here.

The minister during the meeting was informed that Asif has become the first Pakistan snooker player to bag two world titles.

While globally, he was the second player to win the IBSF world Snooker Championship twice.

PBSA requested the minister to recommend a cash award of Rs 10 million for Asif as per the existing medal tally according to the sports policy of the government for medal winners in international events.

The minister was also appraised that PBSA was striving hard to promote the game of snooker and billiards in Pakistan and has accomplished excellent results.

