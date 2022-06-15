UrduPoint.com

IPC Minister All Praise For Young Mountaineers

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 15, 2022 | 08:29 PM

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari was delightful to see Pakistani youth associated to the challenging sport of mountain climbing and building soft image of the country

President Alpine Club Abu Zafar Sadiq along with young mountaineers Shehroze, Kashif and Abdul Joshi called on the minister here on Wednesday.

According to the press release, mountaineering was quite a challenging sport and Pakistan is blessed with few of the highest mountains including world's second highest peak K-2, these peaks attract number of mountaineers, climbers and tourists from across the globe.

Pakistan has also produced great mountaineers who conquered these giants and one of those young mountaineers was Shehroze Kashif who started trekking and mountaineering just at the age of 11.

Before he reached �20, he already had climbed world's seven highest mountains.

Shehroze Kashif during the meeting expressed his future plan of becoming the world's youngest man to climb all 14 highest mountains in the world. It will not only bring pride for the nation but will also promote tourism and help the economy, he said.

The minister appreciated the young aspirants and assured that anyone who contributes building soft image of Pakistan was indeed praiseworthy.

He also promised that government would provide him maximum support to achieve this honor for the nation. He said this would inspire other young people to come forward and bring laurels for their country.

