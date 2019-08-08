IPC Minister chairs NFS women wing meeting

A meeting of the Women Wing of National Sports Federations was held here at Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fahmida Mirza on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :A meeting of the Women Wing of National Sports Federations was held here at Pakistan board (PSB) under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fahmida Mirza on Thursday.

In the meeting, the minister asked the participants to intimate the women participation in the National Games being held at Peshawar and 13 South Asian Games to be held in Kathmandu, Nepal in December, said a press release issued here.

The representatives of National Sports Federations presented plan for preparation and participation in both the events.

However, Pakistan Netball and Boxing Federations stated that their events are not included in the National Games owing to certain reasons.

The Minister assured them they will take-up the matter with Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) for inclusion both the events in the National Games.

Majority of the participants were of the view that women coaches, referees and umpires must be trained for women competitions.

The minister said that she will explore possibilities to organize the coaching clinics in Pakistan Sports Complex to minimize the deficiency of women coaches, umpires and referees.

The minister said sports has been devolved under 18th constitutional amendment and the respective Provincial Governments are responsible for promotion and development of sports in their Province.

The Prime Minister has constituted a Task Force for making recommendations to revamp the sports system of the country.

The department is not responsible to promote sports rather they should concentrate on their job.

National Sports Federations must concentrate on Women Wing so that healthy women activities can be flourished in the country. Women are the more than 50% of the total population of the country, she said.

The women representatives included Athletics Federation of Pakistan Shahida Khanum and Abida Tanveer; Pakistan Boxing Federation Ms. Sumera Sattar; Pakistan Federation Baseball Ms. Sadia Alvi; Pakistan Football Federation (Women Committee) Tasawar Aziz; Pakistan Handball Federation Saiqa Ehsan; Pakistan Hockey Federation Tanzeela Amir Cheema; Pakistan Judo Federation Ms. Fahmida Butt, Mrs. Sahara Nisar and Ms. Tather Fatemah; Pakistan Netball Federation Ms. Shazia Yousaf; Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation Ms. Iqra Naseem; Pakistan Swimming Federation Veena Salman Masudand Nargis Rahimotoola; Pakistan Squash Federation Ms. Mahnoor; Pakistan Taekwondo Federation Mst. Shamim Akhtar and Ms. Najia Rasool; Pakistan Table Tennis Federation Ms. Ammara Rubab; Pakistan Tchoukball Federation Ms. Emma Khan Yousafzai; Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation Ms. Shazia Nayyar and Ms. Noor ul Ain; Pakistan Volleyball Federation Mrs. Shamsa Hashimi and Najma Anwar; Pakistan Weightlifting Federation Nuzhat Jabeen; Pakistan Wushu Federation Amreen Iftikhar and Ms. Janat Shahzad; Softball Federation of Pakistan Humera Mughal.