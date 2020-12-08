UrduPoint.com
IPC Minister Congrats Legendary Jahangir Khan

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

IPC minister congrats legendary Jahangir Khan

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza, congratulated squash legend Jahangir Khan for being elected as emeritus president of the World Squash Federation (WSF) for the sixth consecutive time.

The world's greatest squash player and six-time former world champion will serve for the next two years. He has held this position for the past 12 years.

Jahangir in his illustrious career won World Open six times and the British Open a record ten times. He retired as a player in 1993 and served as President of the World Squash Federation from 2002 to 2008.

