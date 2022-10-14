UrduPoint.com

IPC Minister Congratulates Pakistan Team For Winning Tri-series

Muhammad Rameez Published October 14, 2022 | 03:40 PM

IPC Minister congratulates Pakistan team for winning tri-series

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), Ehsan-ur-Rehman Mazari has congratulated the Pakistan team for winning the tri-series at Christchurch on Friday.

Pakistan downed New Zealand to a five-wicket victory on Friday, to win the tri-series Twenty20 final with three balls to spare. It was a good omen for the green-shirts as their next assignment would be the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup at Australia beginning October 16.

The Minister congratulated the Pakistan team and the whole nation on winning the tri-series. "This will be a confidence booster for the T20 World Cup," he said in a tweet of the IPC Ministry.

He added that he was hopeful for the same level of performance ahead in the World Cup.

The 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup would run from October 16 to November 13 this year. It may be mentioned that the Pakistan-India fixture of the World Cup at the Melbourne cricket Ground on October 23 was sold out, with additional standing room tickets snapped up within minutes of going on sale.

However, Pakistan would play its warm-up matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 against England and Afghanistan at The Gabba on October 17 and 19, respectively.

