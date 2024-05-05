Open Menu

IPC Minister Congratulates Pakistan Team On Victory Over Korea

Published May 05, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ahsan Iqbal, has congratulated the national hockey team on their impressive 4-0 win over Korea in the ongoing Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament at Malaysia.

The national team had earlier defeated hosts Malaysia by 5-4 in their first match.

Federal Secretary, Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, Nadeem Irshad Kiani, and Director General, Pakistan sports board, Zahoor Ahmed, have also extended their congratulations to the team.

Ahsan Iqbal expressed his hope that the national team would continue to perform exceptionally well in their upcoming matches.

He also praised the team's hard work and dedication, which has resulted in their top notch display in the tournament so far.

Pakistan's national hockey team has made a strong start in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, and their victories have boosted the country's hope.

