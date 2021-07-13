UrduPoint.com
IPC Minister, DG PSB Express Grief At Naveed Alam's Death

Muhammad Rameez 13 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 08:20 PM

IPC minister, DG PSB express grief at Naveed Alam's death

Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza and Director General of Pakistan Sports Board Col Muhammad Asif Zaman (Retd) have expressed their deep grief over the sad demise of Olympian Naveed Alam

Naveed, who was also a member of Pakistan's winning team in the 1994 Hockey World Cup breathed his last on Tuesday after battling cancer.

Naveed, who was also a member of Pakistan's winning team in the 1994 Hockey World Cup breathed his last on Tuesday after battling cancer.

In their condolence messages, they prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the departed soul with eternal peace and grant courage to his bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

They said that his services for the promotion of hockey would always be remembered.

