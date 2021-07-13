Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza and Director General of Pakistan Sports Board Col Muhammad Asif Zaman (Retd) have expressed their deep grief over the sad demise of Olympian Naveed Alam

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza and Director General of Pakistan sports board Col Muhammad Asif Zaman (Retd) have expressed their deep grief over the sad demise of Olympian Naveed Alam.

Naveed, who was also a member of Pakistan's winning team in the 1994 Hockey World Cup breathed his last on Tuesday after battling cancer.

In their condolence messages, they prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the departed soul with eternal peace and grant courage to his bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

They said that his services for the promotion of hockey would always be remembered.