IPC Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza Congratulates Pak Taekwondo Team

Muhammad Rameez 23 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 08:35 PM

Federal Minister of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fahmida Mirza on Tuesday congratulated Pakistani Taekwondo team for bagging medals in the 7th El Hasan International Open Cup Youth Cadet Taekwondo Championship held in Jordan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Minister of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fahmida Mirza on Tuesday congratulated Pakistani Taekwondo team for bagging medals in the 7th El Hasan International Open Cup Youth Cadet Taekwondo Championship held in Jordan.

Pakistan team won eight medals including two silver and six bronze in the championship. Naqsh Hamdani and Fatima took silver medals while Haroon, Danish, Taimoor, Saad, Jibran and Ayesha grabbed bronze medals in the mega event.

In a statement issued here, the minister lauded the players for putting up an outstanding show in the extravaganza and said this victory would help promoting sports in the country.

