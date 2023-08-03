IPC Minister inaugurates facilities at PSB

Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan-Ur-Rehman Mazari on Thursday inaugurated a series of renovated and upgraded facilities here at the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), thus marking a momentous occasion for sports enthusiasts

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan-Ur-Rehman Mazari on Thursday inaugurated a series of renovated and upgraded facilities here at the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), thus marking a momentous occasion for sports enthusiasts.

Secretary IPC Ahmad Hanif Orakzai and DG PSB Shoaib Khoso, were also present on the occasion.

The Minister inaugurated the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium, a symbol of Pakistan's proud hockey heritage. The newly refurbished stadium was all set to host thrilling matches and witness remarkable sporting achievements. A cafeteria was also inaugurated by the minister.

Mazari also inaugurated the newly renovated swimming pool, providing a refreshing and safe space for swimmers. The upgraded pool promises endless learning opportunities. Adding to the list of achievements, the Minister also inaugurated the newly renovated Rodham Hall.

During the event, the Minister also meet with the hardworking daily wagers at PSB. In a heartwarming development, thesededicated workers received fantastic news of their regularization in the recent board meeting. This means they would be able to enjoy greater job security and improved benefits for their valuable contributions.