IPC Minister lauds Pak Karatekas for superb performance in SAG

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza on Monday lauded the national karatekas for displaying outstanding performance in the ongoing 2019 South Asian Games at Kathmandu

She praised the efforts and sheer hardwork of the Pakistani karate team for producing great results and winning laurels for the country, said a press release issued here.

The minister attended the inauguration ceremony of the Games in order to boost the morale of pakistani participants.

She was accompanied by Secretary IPC Akbar Durrani who led the contingent as chief de mission.

A spectacular fireworks display followed the official opening of the 13th SAG which kicked off with a march-past by athletes of all participating countries and beautiful cultural performances by the Nepalese artists.

The biggest achievement came about in the Karatay tournament for Pakistan. In karatay women single Kata Shaida won gold medal, whereas in men single Kata Naimatullah won silver.After the singles, team matches took place.In female team Kata Nargis, Shaida,Gul won silver medals,whereas in karatay men team Kata, Arif, Shahid, Monawar Hussain won Bronze laurels.

It was the second biggest achievement as Pakistan also won the semifinal against Bangladesh in volleyball and would face India in the final on Decemeber 4.