IPC Minister Reviews Development Work Of PSB Projects

Muhammad Rameez Published April 26, 2022 | 02:00 PM

IPC minister reviews development work of PSB projects

Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari Tuesday visited Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to review the development work of various ongoing projects

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari Tuesday visited Pakistan sports board (PSB) to review the development work of various ongoing projects.

He visited Rohsan Khan Squash Complex, player and staff cafeteria. He also monitored work going on in Hamidi Hall.

He was accompanied by his staff from the Ministry of IPC.

Director General PSB Col (Retd) Asif Zaman briefed him about the development schemes. "While speedy completion of work is a priority at the same time we must ensure all the work is up to the mark", the minister said. It was Mazari's first visit to the PSB since taking oath as the federal minister.

