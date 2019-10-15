IPC Minister to raise netball matter with POA

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza on Tuesday said she would raise the issue of netball's inclusion in the National Games with Pakistan Olympic Association (POA).

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza on Tuesday said she would raise the issue of netball's inclusion in the National Games with Pakistan Olympic Association (POA).

The minister who was handed over the 33rd National Games Torch Relay by Syed Aqil Shah, Vice President POA/President Organizing Committee of the National Games, here at Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan Sports Complex, said netball should have been a part of National Games and she would take up the matter with POA.

The minister said the torch of National Games would send a message of peace throughout the country. "If we follow the vision of Quaid e Azam which was Unity, Faith and Discipline then we can be successful in anything," she said.

She said the National Games would send a positive message to the world that Pakistan is a peaceful country for all sports activities.

The minister while lauding the role of media said the media should also show sportspersons in the prime time to encourage players. "The private sector must also come forward for the promotion of sports," she said.

Dr Fehmida said the National Games would provide a platform to hunt for talented players.� Earlier the torch was handed over to Pakistan Air Force at Daman e Koh which was received by Air Commodore Nawaz Sher Khan and squash legend Jansher Khan.

Jansher said this was a positive step towards sports promotion and peace. A positive aspect of Pakistan would be highlighted all over the world through sports.

The torch then reached Faisal Mosque from Daman e Koh which was handed over to Pakistan Navy and was received by Commodore Hamid Hussain, Commander North Pakistan Navy.

He said sports activities are very important for physical and mental well-being. Pakistan Navy was offering its services in the field of sports.

The opening batsman Fakhar Zaman was also from the Pakistan Navy, he said.

Pakistan Navy handed over the Torch to Pakistan Army at Traffic Signal F-8 which was taken to Pakistan Sports Complex.

The torch was received by Director General of Pakistan Army Sports Directorate Brig Zahir Akhtar who handed over the torch to Syed Aqil Shah.

Islamabad Olympic Association President Rana Muhammad Sarwar, Pakistan Sports BoardDeputy Director General (Admn), Acting Deputy Director General (Tech) Azam Dar, Asssistant Director (Women Cell) Shazia Ejaz and other officials were present on the occasion.