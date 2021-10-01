IPC ministry takes serious notice of POA communiqu to IOC

Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) has taken a serious notice and replied to Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) regarding the contents of its communiqu to International Olympic Committee (IOC).

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) has taken a serious notice and replied to Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) regarding the contents of its communiqu to International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The IPC ministry in a press statement said it was completely unaware of the complaints and allegations levelled against it by the POA in general and the proposed National Sports Policy in particular.

It is pertinent to mention that on the recommendation of the Federal Minister for IPC/President, Pakistan Sports Board, the Federal Government/Cabinet appointed President POA as member of the board of PSB. The Board is the highest forum for taking administrative and sports related decisions under the Sports Development and Control Ordinance, 1962. It is not out of place to mention that the Government of Pakistan has always welcomed the positive suggestions of the POA.

Furthermore, Secretary General POA was called for a meeting with Federal Minister for IPC in which the broad contours of NSP were shared with him. After incorporating views of the stakeholders, the draft NSP was shared with National Sports Federations and POA. It is unfortunate that instead of discussing the mechanism proposed in NSP to improve the governance of sports in Pakistan, the POA has resorted to malicious, vilification campaign at home and abroad.

The POA was also requested that the complaint sent to IOC by POA with the titled subject "Threats to the Olympic Movement of Pakistan" may be shared with the Ministry so as to understand the situation in a broader contest, the press statement added.