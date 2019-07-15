IPC ministry to hold diplomacy conference to promote sports: Fahmida Mirza

Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fahmida Mirza said on Monday that it had been decided to hold a sports diplomacy conference within two months to find out ways for promoting sports culture in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fahmida Mirza said on Monday that it had been decided to hold a sports diplomacy conference within two months to find out ways for promoting sports culture in the country.

"The work to hold the conference is at the initial stage. I want this conference to be of international level wherein sports experts from other countries will also be invited. Hopefully, we'll be to hold this by the end of August or early September," she told APP in an exclusive chat.

Fahmida expressed the hope that sports experts and professionals at the conference would give valuable inputs, which would help prepare a comprehensive roadmap for promoting a healthy sports culture in the country.

To a question, she said that sports federations would have to deliver if they wanted Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to support and facilitate them. "While living within our limited resources we'll also support the federations, who are still far behind from the required level of promoting their respective sports. But if they expect that PSB will dole out millions of rupees to them whereas their performance at the international level is very poor then it will not be possible," she added.

The minister, who is also President of PSB said that at present the board had identified 19 federations, who were doing well and decided to support only them.

"We'll have to revive sports culture and for that we will back only those federations, who are involving youth in sports activities.

"The funds to them (federations) will be given only on the basis of performance. Thus, the fake federations whose aim is just to make money will no longer be able to exist when there will be no support." Fahmida said that there had been a big setback to the sports activities in the past and as result of that almost every sport had taken a reverse gear. "I believe we will have to revive sports culture and for that we must promote sports at the grass roots level," she said.

She said that after the 18th amendment sports had become a provincial subject adding that it was the responsibly of provinces to take steps for promoting sports in their areas.

"They (provinces) will have to play their role. They will have to take sports to the school level to gauge aptitude of future players for different games.

"The kids at the school level themselves show their interest whether they want to play tennis, football, hockey, cricket or any other game. Hence, it is imperative that school encourages them and make sports as an essential part of their curriculum," she added.