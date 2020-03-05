IPC Says Preparations for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Continue Apace Despite Coronavirus

The preparations Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games are going ahead as planned while the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) is keeping a close eye on the global impact of deadly China coronavirus, the IPC said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The preparations Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games are going ahead as planned while the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) is keeping a close eye on the global impact of deadly China coronavirus, the IPC said Thursday.

"First and foremost, the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games are going ahead as planned and preparations continue apace.

The IPC is keeping a close eye on the impact of coronavirus and are in regular dialogue with the World Health Organisation (WHO), the IOC and our own Medical Committee on this matter," the IPC said in a statement posted on its website.

"Athletes should continue training and building their excitement for the Opening Ceremony in the spectacular Tokyo Olympic Stadium on 25 August," the statement said.

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics are scheduled to be held from August 25 to September 6.