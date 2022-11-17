UrduPoint.com

IPC Suspends Membership Of Russian Paralympic Committee

Muhammad Rameez Published November 17, 2022 | 12:00 AM

IPC Suspends Membership of Russian Paralympic Committee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said on Wednesday it had suspended the membership of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) in the organization.

"At an Extraordinary General Assembly in Berlin, IPC members have voted 64-39 (with 16 abstentions) in favour of a motion to suspend NPC Russia with immediate effect due to its inability to comply with membership obligations under the IPC Constitution," the IPC said on Twitter.

"Due to its suspension, NPC Russia loses all IPC membership rights subject to its right to appeal. Should any appeal not be upheld, only the General Assembly can lift the suspension.

Next General Assembly likely Q4 of 2023," it added.

In late February, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended that international sports federations not allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in competitions due to the situation in Ukraine. A number of international sports federations followed this recommendation. The IPC suspended Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in the Paralympic Games in Beijing.

The IPC stripped the RPC of its membership in the organization in August 2016, before the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. The RPC was conditionally reinstated in March 2019.

Related Topics

Assembly Sports Ukraine Russia Twitter Rio De Janeiro Beijing Berlin February March August 2016 2019 Olympics International Olympic Committee All From

Recent Stories

DDPs, ADPs appointed in anti-corruption courts

DDPs, ADPs appointed in anti-corruption courts

2 minutes ago
 US Believes Iran Likely Conducted Drone Attack on ..

US Believes Iran Likely Conducted Drone Attack on Tanker Off Coast of Oman - Sul ..

2 minutes ago
 Committed to increase exports in new diverse marke ..

Committed to increase exports in new diverse markets: Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha

2 minutes ago
 Imran's long march preventing world leaders, inves ..

Imran's long march preventing world leaders, investors' visit to Pakistan: SAPM

2 minutes ago
 New York City FC secure deal for own stadium

New York City FC secure deal for own stadium

4 minutes ago
 Top US General Says Winter Slowdown May Act as Win ..

Top US General Says Winter Slowdown May Act as Window for Ukraine-Russia Peace T ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.