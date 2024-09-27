IPCC Meets To Address Regional Issues
Muhammad Rameez Published September 27, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The 30th session of the Inter-Provincial Coordination Committee (IPCC) was chaired by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan, here on Friday.
Discussions and important decisions were made on six-point agenda to solve the problems faced by the four provinces in the meeting, said a press release.
The concerned provincial ministers, advisers, parliamentary secretaries, IPC secretary, chief secretary KP and other officials were also present in the meeting.
In the meeting, the Balochistan officials informed that Sindhi industrial trawlers catch fish using prohibited nets on their fishing boats due to which poor fishermen, marine life and the environment are getting affected.
Sanaullah, who also holds the portfolio of IPC Ministry said a common man's employment and his family's life are being greatly affected by this issue between the provinces. The government will play its full role to solve this problem and a Fishery Advisory board is being activated to resolve the matter.
Secretary IPC will also be a member of the Board, he said.
A vessel management system is an effective system that covers all aspects related to fishing monitoring for a concrete solution to the problem, he said.
Sanaullah said half of the costs of this system will be paid by the Federal government while half by both the provincial governments. This system will be implemented after the final approval of the Prime Minister.
Meanwhile, a high-level committee was formed on the problem of water scarcity in Galyat and adjoining areas of Murree.
The committee will make short-term and long-term recommendations for solving the problem, he said.
Sanaullah said the government of Sindh and Balochistan should find a solution to this problem on a priority basis to save large population of Jaffarabad district on the Khanki underpass from floods.
Immediate and comprehensive steps will be taken in light of the recommendations of the Technical Committee on this issue, he said.
Recent Stories
PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract to Implement Crop-Based Water R ..
The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnessing the Power of Solar, Wind, ..
Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors
PM to address UNGA 79th session today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024
Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules
A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..
Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage
Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments
CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter
More Stories From Sports
-
100s Cricket League-2024 begins in District Khyberl32 minutes ago
-
National fastest men & women competition on Oct 82 hours ago
-
Canadian cricketers defeat Oman by five wickets in ICC World Cup Cricket League 28 hours ago
-
Chandimal century powers Sri Lanka to 306-3 against New Zealand20 hours ago
-
Fatima Sana aims to bring fearless approach to ICC Women’s T20 World Cup1 day ago
-
Usman Wazeer makes history with 14th consecutive win1 day ago
-
Sirbaz, Shehroze embark on Shishapangma summit to make history1 day ago
-
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad1 day ago
-
Punjab Premier League to commence on October 42 days ago
-
TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Khan2 days ago
-
Madrid's Mbappe suffers thigh injury before Atletico derby2 days ago
-
England bowl against weakened Australia in 3rd ODI3 days ago