Open Menu

IPCC Meets To Address Regional Issues

Muhammad Rameez Published September 27, 2024 | 05:20 PM

IPCC meets to address regional issues

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The 30th session of the Inter-Provincial Coordination Committee (IPCC) was chaired by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan, here on Friday.

Discussions and important decisions were made on six-point agenda to solve the problems faced by the four provinces in the meeting, said a press release.

The concerned provincial ministers, advisers, parliamentary secretaries, IPC secretary, chief secretary KP and other officials were also present in the meeting.

In the meeting, the Balochistan officials informed that Sindhi industrial trawlers catch fish using prohibited nets on their fishing boats due to which poor fishermen, marine life and the environment are getting affected.

Sanaullah, who also holds the portfolio of IPC Ministry said a common man's employment and his family's life are being greatly affected by this issue between the provinces. The government will play its full role to solve this problem and a Fishery Advisory board is being activated to resolve the matter.

Secretary IPC will also be a member of the Board, he said.

A vessel management system is an effective system that covers all aspects related to fishing monitoring for a concrete solution to the problem, he said.

Sanaullah said half of the costs of this system will be paid by the Federal government while half by both the provincial governments. This system will be implemented after the final approval of the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, a high-level committee was formed on the problem of water scarcity in Galyat and adjoining areas of Murree.

The committee will make short-term and long-term recommendations for solving the problem, he said.

Sanaullah said the government of Sindh and Balochistan should find a solution to this problem on a priority basis to save large population of Jaffarabad district on the Khanki underpass from floods.

Immediate and comprehensive steps will be taken in light of the recommendations of the Technical Committee on this issue, he said.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Water Murree Rana SanaUllah Man Family All From Government Employment

Recent Stories

PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract t ..

PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract to Implement Crop-Based Water R ..

28 minutes ago
 The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnes ..

The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnessing the Power of Solar, Wind, ..

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various ..

Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors

5 hours ago
 PM to address UNGA 79th session today

PM to address UNGA 79th session today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024

8 hours ago
Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakistan

19 hours ago
 Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus ..

Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules

20 hours ago
 A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G ..

A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..

1 day ago
 Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

1 day ago
 Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate o ..

Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments

1 day ago
 CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Sh ..

CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports