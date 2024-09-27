IPCC meets to address regional issues

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The 30th session of the Inter-Provincial Coordination Committee (IPCC) was chaired by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan, here on Friday.

Discussions and important decisions were made on six-point agenda to solve the problems faced by the four provinces in the meeting, said a press release.

The concerned provincial ministers, advisers, parliamentary secretaries, IPC secretary, chief secretary KP and other officials were also present in the meeting.

In the meeting, the Balochistan officials informed that Sindhi industrial trawlers catch fish using prohibited nets on their fishing boats due to which poor fishermen, marine life and the environment are getting affected.

Sanaullah, who also holds the portfolio of IPC Ministry said a common man's employment and his family's life are being greatly affected by this issue between the provinces. The government will play its full role to solve this problem and a Fishery Advisory board is being activated to resolve the matter.

Secretary IPC will also be a member of the Board, he said.

A vessel management system is an effective system that covers all aspects related to fishing monitoring for a concrete solution to the problem, he said.

Sanaullah said half of the costs of this system will be paid by the Federal government while half by both the provincial governments. This system will be implemented after the final approval of the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, a high-level committee was formed on the problem of water scarcity in Galyat and adjoining areas of Murree.

The committee will make short-term and long-term recommendations for solving the problem, he said.

Sanaullah said the government of Sindh and Balochistan should find a solution to this problem on a priority basis to save large population of Jaffarabad district on the Khanki underpass from floods.

Immediate and comprehensive steps will be taken in light of the recommendations of the Technical Committee on this issue, he said.