UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IPL 2020: The Stakeholders Ponder To Find Out Suitable Date For The League

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 03:41 PM

IPL 2020: The stakeholders ponder to find out suitable date for the league

The reports say that the stakeholders are thinking to organize IPL 2020 on dates between August and September, and also without foreign players .

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 6th, 2020) The stakeholders pondered to play Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 without foreign cricketers amid fears of Coronavirus, the sources said here on Monday.

The stakeholders also exchanged ideas to find out the suitable dates for the league during the ongoing year, the sources said, adding that some suggestions came that the league should be held in August or in September.

The major events and games in the world were cancelled due to Coronavirus; even the Asia Cup and T20World Cup were also cancelled. However, the stakeholders of Indian Premier League thought that the year-end would be appropriate for the game.

The IPL season was due on March 29 but it was cancelled till April 15.

However, it is not yet clear as cases of the global Coronavirus pandemic are emerging in India which is shadowing the fate of the league this year.

The event of Tokyo Olympics was deferred for one year which also cast doubts about IPL 2020 but the stakeholders were once again thinking that it could be played at end of the year.

Indian media reported that BCCI was closely monitoring the situation and was busy in making plans amid changing situations. According to the reports, the stakeholders were deliberating to find out any date between August and September. However, there could be trouble if the pandemic continued unabated and uncontrolled.

Related Topics

India World Indian Premier League Tokyo March April August September 2020 Olympics Media Event Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

France heading for worst recession since WWII:Fina ..

9 minutes ago

BISE's extends coronavirus precautionary closure t ..

9 minutes ago

Morocco records 92 new COVID-19 cases, total 1113

16 minutes ago

NEPRA urged to take immediate action against KE

10 minutes ago

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi calls for re ..

10 minutes ago

Iran says European barter system 'good omen' but i ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.