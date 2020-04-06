IPL 2020: The stakeholders ponder to find out suitable date for the league

(@fidahassanain)

The reports say that the stakeholders are thinking to organize IPL 2020 on dates between August and September, and also without foreign players .

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 6th, 2020) The stakeholders pondered to play Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 without foreign cricketers amid fears of Coronavirus, the sources said here on Monday.

The stakeholders also exchanged ideas to find out the suitable dates for the league during the ongoing year, the sources said, adding that some suggestions came that the league should be held in August or in September.

The major events and games in the world were cancelled due to Coronavirus; even the Asia Cup and T20World Cup were also cancelled. However, the stakeholders of Indian Premier League thought that the year-end would be appropriate for the game.

The IPL season was due on March 29 but it was cancelled till April 15.

However, it is not yet clear as cases of the global Coronavirus pandemic are emerging in India which is shadowing the fate of the league this year.

The event of Tokyo Olympics was deferred for one year which also cast doubts about IPL 2020 but the stakeholders were once again thinking that it could be played at end of the year.

Indian media reported that BCCI was closely monitoring the situation and was busy in making plans amid changing situations. According to the reports, the stakeholders were deliberating to find out any date between August and September. However, there could be trouble if the pandemic continued unabated and uncontrolled.